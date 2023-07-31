PE, VC investors change exit plans as Jana Small Finance Bank refiles for IPO

Premium
Bengaluru-based Jana Small Finance Bank has refiled draft documents for an initial public offering that cuts the size of the fresh issue of shares and involves a change in plans by several of its private equity and venture capital investors. The bank, which planned to raise Rs 700 crore through a fresh issue of shares when ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.