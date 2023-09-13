facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PE, VC funds halt investments after RBI rule change

PE, VC funds halt investments after RBI rule change

Premium
PE, VC funds halt investments after RBI rule change
Credit: VCCircle

Following a recent change in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s regulations, venture capital and private equity funds have halted new and follow-up investments, resulting in a backlog of deals, said fund managers and founders. The industry has approached the banking regulator, seeking clarification, they added. As part of the private ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
ChrysCapital-backed Intas Pharma weighs $1-bn bid for Biogen's biosimilars biz

Healthcare

ChrysCapital-backed Intas Pharma weighs $1-bn bid for Biogen's biosimilars biz

Premium
PE, VC funds halt investments after RBI rule change

Finance

PE, VC funds halt investments after RBI rule change

Premium
Grapevine: Actis mulls roads InvIT; BlueStone seeks fresh round

General

Grapevine: Actis mulls roads InvIT; BlueStone seeks fresh round

Premium
Bain Capital logs poor returns from India exit after stepping on the gas with new deals

Finance

Bain Capital logs poor returns from India exit after stepping on the gas with new deals

Wealthy families pile into bonds, private equity while shedding stocks

Finance

Wealthy families pile into bonds, private equity while shedding stocks

Lenskart-backed Neso Brands invests in French eyewear brand Le Petit

Consumer

Lenskart-backed Neso Brands invests in French eyewear brand Le Petit

Advertisement