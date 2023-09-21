Perfios snaps up VC-backed fintech in first deal after pocketing Kedaara cheque

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Bengaluru-based fintech firm Perfios has acquired Chennai-based open finance platform Fego.ai, two people aware of the development told Mint. The discussions started during Global Fintech Fest 2023 in Mumbai recently. The deal was closed this week. While the deal amount is not yet known, this is more like an “acqui-hire”, said a ......