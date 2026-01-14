Pee Safe raises funding from OrbiMed to scale retail, quick-commerce push

Pee Safe co-founders (from left) Vikas Bagaria and Rithish Kumar

Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe has secured capital in a growth funding round from healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed, as it looks to expand its retail and quick-commerce footprint.

The round comes more than two years after the feminine hygiene brand raised $3 million (Rs 27 crore) in a Series B funding round co-led by Natco Pharma and Zerodha-backed Rainmatter Health, with participation from repeat investor Alkemi Growth Capital.

The Gurugram-based startup said it has raised $32 million (about Rs 290 crore) in its Series C round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

Advertisement

A person familiar with the matter told VCCircle that healthcare-focused venture capital firm Alkemi Growth Capital offloaded a majority of its stake through the secondary transaction. The person declined to disclose further details.

Alkemi first invested in the startup in 2019, when it led Pee Safe's Series A round of Rs 30 crore. It participated again in the pre-Series B round in 2021 and later in the Series B round in 2023, which was co-led by Natco Pharma and Rainmatter Health.

"We are proud of the small role that we have played and welcome participation from OrbiMed and other fellow investors, as they bring in their global healthcare perspective," said Alka Goel, founder and partner at Alkemi Growth Capital.

Advertisement

Founded in 2017 by Vikas Bagaria and Rithish Kumar, Pee Safe offers products across toilet hygiene, feminine and intimate hygiene, personal care, grooming, and wellness. Besides India, the company has a presence in 23 countries, with an omnichannel network spanning more than 50,000 offline retail touchpoints across over 100 cities, in addition to quick commerce and e-commerce platforms.

With the fresh funding, Pee Safe plans to expand its offline retail presence, strengthen brand-led marketing, and grow its presence across quick commerce and major e-commerce marketplaces.

“This investment enables us to significantly deepen our offline distribution while also accelerating momentum across quick commerce and e-commerce, allowing us to reach more consumers at scale," said Rithish Kumar, co-founder of Pee Safe.

Advertisement

On a standalone basis, the company recorded an over 45% jump in operating revenue to Rs 82 crore in FY25, while narrowing its loss to Rs 4 crore from Rs 13.2 crore a year ago, according to VCCEdge.

Share article on Leave Your Comments