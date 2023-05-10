facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • PE-backed VVDN Technologies’ talks for big funding cheque fall apart

PE-backed VVDN Technologies’ talks for big funding cheque fall apart

Premium
PE-backed VVDN Technologies’ talks for big funding cheque fall apart
Credit: 123RF.com

Gurugram-based engineering and contract manufacturing and telecom gear maker VVDN Technologies’ discussions to raise fresh capital from two new investors have fallen through due to a mismatch in valuation expectations, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company was engaged in an advanced stage of discussions with Kotak Investment ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

US private credit firms eyeing opportunities in credit amid bank collapses

Economy

US private credit firms eyeing opportunities in credit amid bank collapses

Premium
Healthcare PE firm Somerset exits diagnostics chain with stellar returns

Healthcare

Healthcare PE firm Somerset exits diagnostics chain with stellar returns

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher ahead of US inflation data

General

Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher ahead of US inflation data

China's SAIC to dilute majority stake in MG Motor India

Manufacturing

China's SAIC to dilute majority stake in MG Motor India

JSW Infrastructure files for $342-mn IPO

Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure files for $342-mn IPO

Fireside Ventures backs Ripplr as new investor in $40 mn round

TMT

Fireside Ventures backs Ripplr as new investor in $40 mn round