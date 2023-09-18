PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

Premium Ashutosh Sharma, founder and managing director, Ummeed Housing

Gurugram-based Ummeed Housing Finance Pvt Ltd, which counts Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, Norwest Venture Partners, CX Partners and Lightrock (previously LGT Lightstone Aspada) as its investors, has secured capital from another overseas investor. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) that operates in the affordable housing finance segment is set to raise up to $20 million ......