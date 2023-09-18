facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 18 Sep 2023
Premium
PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor
Ashutosh Sharma, founder and managing director, Ummeed Housing

Gurugram-based Ummeed Housing Finance Pvt Ltd, which counts Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia, Norwest Venture Partners, CX Partners and Lightrock (previously LGT Lightstone Aspada) as its investors, has secured capital from another overseas investor.   The non-banking finance company (NBFC) that operates in the affordable housing finance segment is set to raise up to $20 million ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Two Orios managing partners quit to start new venture

People

Two Orios managing partners quit to start new venture

Premium
PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

Finance

PE-backed Ummeed Housing snags $20 mn from overseas investor

Naspers and Prosus CEO steps down, M&A chief Tu takes charge

People

Naspers and Prosus CEO steps down, M&A chief Tu takes charge

Hillhouse hires Barclays, Varde Partners execs for private credit team

Finance

Hillhouse hires Barclays, Varde Partners execs for private credit team

The Good Bug, two others raise early-stage funding

TMT

The Good Bug, two others raise early-stage funding

Premium
Eversource ropes in existing LP for climate-focused NBFC's fundraise

Finance

Eversource ropes in existing LP for climate-focused NBFC's fundraise

Advertisement