PE-backed furniture brand WoodenStreet bets on offline play for growth

Premium Lokendra Ranawat, co-founder and CEO, WoodenStreet

Online-first furniture platform WoodenStreet has reported strong growth in its sales for the financial year ended March 2023, thanks to growing visibility among customers due to its pan-India offline presence and new product offerings. The brand, which raised funding from private equity firm WestBridge Capital last year, is eyeing even more ......