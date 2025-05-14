PE-backed eyecare chain ASG Hospital strikes fourth M&A within three months
PE-backed eyecare chain ASG Hospital strikes fourth M&A within three months

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 14 May 2025
ASG Hospital Pvt. Ltd, an eyecare chain backed by private equity firms Kedaara Capital and General Atlantic, has made at least its fourth acquisition within three months to strengthen its presence in the country.  The Jodhpur, Rajasthan-based company, which operates as ASG Eye Hospitals, has acquired a majority stake in Thane, ......

