PE-backed Everest Fleet raising Series C funding, taps new investor
PE-backed Everest Fleet raising Series C funding, taps new investor

By Aman Malik

  • 05 Aug 2024
PE-backed Everest Fleet raising Series C funding, taps new investor

Mumbai-based fleet management company Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd is raising Series C funding and bringing on board a marquee offshore investor, almost a year after it raised funding from mid-market private equity firm Paragon Partners.  The mobility startup, which also counts US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc among its investors, aims to ......

