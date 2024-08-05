PE-backed Everest Fleet raising Series C funding, taps new investor

Premium
Mumbai-based fleet management company Everest Fleet Pvt Ltd is raising Series C funding and bringing on board a marquee offshore investor, almost a year after it raised funding from mid-market private equity firm Paragon Partners. The mobility startup, which also counts US-based ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc among its investors, aims to ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.