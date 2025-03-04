PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 04 Mar 2025
Premium
PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Eyecare chain ASG Hospital Pvt. Ltd, which went on an acquisition spree from 2021 to 2023 before hitting a pause, has struck its first takeover deal in nearly two years, VCCircle has learnt.   The Jodhpur, Rajasthan-based eyecare chain, backed by private equity firms General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital, has acquired a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Healthcare

Metropolis Healthcare to acquire Agra-based diagnostics firm

Premium
Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Healthcare

Temasek-controlled Manipal Health leads race for regional hospital chain

Piramal Enterprises hit with $172 mn tax bill for pharma deal

Healthcare

Piramal Enterprises hit with $172 mn tax bill for pharma deal

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Healthcare

Elevation Capital leads Series B funding in MOC Cancer Care

Premium
Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

Healthcare

Temasek-controlled Manipal Hospitals appoints lead banker as IPO plans take shape

MO Alts picks up majority stake in API maker Megafine Pharma

Healthcare

MO Alts picks up majority stake in API maker Megafine Pharma

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW