PE-backed ASG Hospital returns to M&As with first deal in two years

Premium

Eyecare chain ASG Hospital Pvt. Ltd, which went on an acquisition spree from 2021 to 2023 before hitting a pause, has struck its first takeover deal in nearly two years, VCCircle has learnt. The Jodhpur, Rajasthan-based eyecare chain, backed by private equity firms General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital, has acquired a ......