PE-backed aerospace parts maker JJG Aero seeks fresh fundraise

Premium
Aerospace components manufacturer JJG Aero Pvt Ltd is looking to raise a new round of institutional funding almost a year after its last fundraising effort, at least two people familiar with the development told VCCircle. The company, which counts homegrown mid-market private equity firm CX Partners among its financial backers, is ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.