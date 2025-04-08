PE-backed aerospace parts maker JJG Aero seeks fresh fundraise
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

PE-backed aerospace parts maker JJG Aero seeks fresh fundraise

Premium
PE-backed aerospace parts maker JJG Aero seeks fresh fundraise
Credit: 123RF.com

Aerospace components manufacturer JJG Aero Pvt Ltd is looking to raise a new round of institutional funding almost a year after its last fundraising effort, at least two people familiar with the development told VCCircle.  The company, which counts homegrown mid-market private equity firm CX Partners among its financial backers, is ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor

Infrastructure

EV fleet operator Transvolt Mobility raising funding from offshore investor

Pro
How Partners Group, BII booked a big loss on logistics bet but Warburg eked out a profit

Infrastructure

How Partners Group, BII booked a big loss on logistics bet but Warburg eked out a profit

Premium
Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Infrastructure

Geopolitical, macroeconomic uncertainties weigh on PE inflows in real estate

Japanese VC fund UTEC leads Series A funding in Blume-backed Aerem

Infrastructure

Japanese VC fund UTEC leads Series A funding in Blume-backed Aerem

Premium
TPG set to get LP cheque for $1 bn climate-focused fund with India mandate

Infrastructure

TPG set to get LP cheque for $1 bn climate-focused fund with India mandate

Premium
IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Infrastructure

IFC, AIIB seek to exit six-year-old Indian highways bet

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW