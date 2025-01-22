Peak XV, Surge, Unilever Ventures land a bonanza as HUL snaps up Minimalist

Premium
Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners and its seed-stage platform Surge as well as Unilever Ventures will earn multibagger returns on their investment in Minimalist as Hindustan Unilever Ltd agreed to acquire the direct-to-consumer brand to boost its portfolio of skincare and personal care products. Hindustan Unilever, the local arm ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.