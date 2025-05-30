Peak XV Partners wraps up over $300 mn exit from India portfolio
  Peak XV Partners wraps up over $300 mn exit from India portfolio

Peak XV Partners wraps up over $300 mn exit from India portfolio

By TEAM VCC

  • 30 May 2025
Pro
Peak XV Partners wraps up over $300 mn exit from India portfolio
(L-R) GV Ravishankar and Sakshi Chopra, managing partners - growth stage, Peak XV Partners

Venture capital firm Peak XV Partners, fresh from the success of seeing its seed-stage platform Surge score multi-bagger returns on its investment in Minimalist as Hindustan Unilever Ltd acquired the direct-to-consumer brand, has signed off from another non-tech bet in the country.  The firm, which was previously known as Sequoia Capital India and ......

