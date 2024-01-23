Peak XV-backed healthtech startup Qure.ai in talks for fresh funding

Premium Prashant Warier, co-founder and CEO, Qure.ai

Qure.ai Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a health-tech startup that uses artificial intelligence for medical imaging diagnostics, has hit the market to raise what could be its biggest institutional round of funding till date, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, which counts venture capital firms Peak XV Partners and ......