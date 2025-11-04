Peak XV-backed Drip Capital has big plans for new B2B marketplace
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Peak XV-backed Drip Capital has big plans for new B2B marketplace

Peak XV-backed Drip Capital has big plans for new B2B marketplace

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 04 Nov 2025
Premium
Peak XV-backed Drip Capital has big plans for new B2B marketplace
Pushkar Mukewar, co-founder, Drip Capital

Trade-finance facilitator Drip Capital, which is backed by entities such as Peak XV, and Y Combinator among others, is banking on its B2B e-commerce vertical to fuel growth.   The Mumbai and California-based company, founded by Pushkar Mukewar and Neil Kothari in 2016, offers collateral-free working capital to small and medium-sized ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
DCM Shriram taps offshore investor for capital

Finance

DCM Shriram taps offshore investor for capital

Pro
Indian IPO success ratio improves, but gains shrink in 2025

Finance

Indian IPO success ratio improves, but gains shrink in 2025

Farmers' insurer Kshema gets $20 mn from Green Climate Fund

Finance

Farmers' insurer Kshema gets $20 mn from Green Climate Fund

Sovereign funds of Norway, Abu Dhabi, Singapore to invest in Groww's IPO

Finance

Sovereign funds of Norway, Abu Dhabi, Singapore to invest in Groww's IPO

Pine Labs eyes $2.9 bn valuation in reduced IPO

Finance

Pine Labs eyes $2.9 bn valuation in reduced IPO

Premium
Techfino to focus on secured MSME loans; eyes Series B fundraise soon

Finance

Techfino to focus on secured MSME loans; eyes Series B fundraise soon

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW