Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
PE fund by former Bain Capital exec to invest in The Belgian Waffle Co
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Marathon Edge Partners, the private equity firm co-founded by ex-Bain Capital principal Nikhil Raghavan, will invest in quick...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...