Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
PE-backed sauce maker Wingreens acquires Lok Capital-backed cereal maker
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Dipping sauce maker Wingreens Farms Pvt Ltd has made its third acquisition, weeks after raising a round of fresh...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT