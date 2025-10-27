PCB maker Hi-Q Electronics in talks to pocket PE cheque; hires banker

Pro

Hi-Q Electronics Pvt Ltd, a domestic manufacturer of multilayer printed circuit boards catering to varied industries, is planning to raise its maiden external round of funding from institutional investors, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The Bengaluru-based company, established in 1978 by managing director S Venkatachalam, aims to raise ......