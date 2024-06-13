Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures’ backer as LP for its maiden fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures’ backer as LP for its maiden fund

Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures’ backer as LP for its maiden fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 13 Jun 2024
Premium
Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures’ backer as LP for its maiden fund
Laxmikanth V (left) and Srikanth VJ Tanikella, managing partners, Pavestone VC

Hyderabad-based venture capital firm Pavestone VC, which is raising Rs 900 crore for its maiden investment vehicle launched in July 2021, has tapped an offshore limited partner (LP).   Pavestone, which invests in early- and growth-stage companies and hands out a first cheque of $3-5 million (Rs 25-42 crore), has received Rs ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
Bain Capital logs out of another India bet with modest returns

Finance

Bain Capital logs out of another India bet with modest returns

Premium
Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures' backer as LP for its maiden fund

Finance

Pavestone VC ropes in pi Ventures' backer as LP for its maiden fund

Premium
Facebook's first female engineer to launch India VC fund via South Park Commons

Finance

Facebook's first female engineer to launch India VC fund via South Park Commons

Pro
Qatar Investment Authority coming as key backer in India housing finance PE buyout

Finance

Qatar Investment Authority coming as key backer in India housing finance PE buyout

Skye Air, Palette Brands, Finsall secure early-stage funding; CredAble gets debt investment 

Consumer

Skye Air, Palette Brands, Finsall secure early-stage funding; CredAble gets debt investment 

Premium
Ananta Capital-Backed Bella Vita's founder plans next fund for venture studio

Finance

Ananta Capital-Backed Bella Vita's founder plans next fund for venture studio

Advertisement