Partners Group seeks to raise at least $1 bn in India-focused buyout fund

Credit: 123RF.com

Switzerland's Partners Group aims to raise at least $1 billion for its inaugural India-focused buyout fund, two people close to the matter said, as it joins the list of global private equity firms expanding their exposure to the country.

Demand from private capital has grown in recent years as economic slowdown in China has made that country less investable and India's buoyant public markets have made exiting investments when necessary easier.

Partners Group's India buyout fund, its first investment vehicle outside Europe, would meet demand from its existing investors for more exposure in India, the people said, asking not to be named because they were not authorised to speak on the issue.

One of the people said Partners Group, based in Zug, was also seeking new investors in the India fund whose structure will be finalised over the coming weeks.

INDIA-FOCUSED FUND WILL CO-EXIST WITH GLOBAL FUND

In addition, the person said the firm's global flagship private equity fund would continue to invest in India alongside the planned country-focused fund.

Total fresh capital to be deployed in India could reach $2 billion over a period of time, the person added.

Partners Group declined to comment following a Reuters request. The new fund has not been reported previously.

According to a report by EY-IVCA, India attracted $60.7 billion across 1,475 private equity and venture capital deals in 2025, representing 8% year‑on‑year growth in value and 9% growth in volume.

Several global private equity firms have also expanded their India exposure in recent years.

Global investment company KKR has invested more than $13 billion in India over the last two decades and could deploy up to another $20 billion over the next 10 years, co-founder Henry Kravis told the Economic Times last month.

Blackstone counts India as its largest market in Asia after investing in the country for nearly two decades, while Brookfield Asset Management in May said it will triple its India investments to $100 billion within five years.

Partners Group's PE arm, one of the largest in the world, manages around $86 billion in assets and has invested $125 billion since inception, its website says. For its fifth PE fund, it raised more than $15 billion, surpassing its target.