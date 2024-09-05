Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund strikes fresh bet in building material company
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund strikes fresh bet in building material company

Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund strikes fresh bet in building material company

By Siddhant Mishra

  • 05 Sep 2024
Premium
Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund strikes fresh bet in building material company
Pantomath's co-founder and CIO Madhu Lunawat

Bharat Value Fund, the category-II alternative investment fund (AIF) set up by mid-market investment bank Pantomath Capital, has bet on a building material maker via a private placement round. The fund, sized Rs 1,000 crore along with a greenshoe of the same amount that invests in growth-stage businesses, has picked up ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund strikes fresh bet in building material company

Manufacturing

Pantomath's Bharat Value Fund strikes fresh bet in building material company

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to buy minority stake in ExxonMobil's Texas project

Manufacturing

Abu Dhabi's ADNOC to buy minority stake in ExxonMobil's Texas project

TotalEnergies to form new $444 mn JV with Adani Green

Manufacturing

TotalEnergies to form new $444 mn JV with Adani Green

Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova

Manufacturing

Saudi PIF-backed Dussur sells stake in JV to GE Vernova

Premium
Gulf Capital marks second exit from its third private equity fund

Manufacturing

Gulf Capital marks second exit from its third private equity fund

Pro
ICICI Venture beats benchmark in new exit move

Manufacturing

ICICI Venture beats benchmark in new exit move

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW