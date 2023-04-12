PAG-backed Nuvama hits first close of India’s biggest venture debt fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Nuvama Wealth Management has marked the first close of India’s biggest venture debt fund, as demand for credit from local companies rises in the wake of a slowdown in venture capital and private equity dealmaking. Mumbai-based Nuvama, previously known as Edelweiss Wealth Management, had hit the road to raise the debt fund in October last year with a target to collect as much as Rs 3,000 crore ($361 million then). It has now marked the first close at over Rs 850 ......