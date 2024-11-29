Packaging company Borkar in talks to seal fresh funding

Premium
Folding carton manufacturer Borkar Packaging Pvt. Ltd is in talks to raise capital from strategic suitors amidst renewed dealmaking activities in the sector, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Goa-based Borkar Packaging is in talks with quite a few bigger peer firms to secure capital and the deal ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.