Outplay, a sales engagement platform focused on helping teams track and optimise interactions between companies and prospects, has raised $2 million (around Rs 14.6 crore) in funding from Sequoia accelerator programme Surge.

Bengaluru and United States-based Outplay, operated by Appvirality Inc, was set up in January last year by Ram Papineni and Laxman Papineni.

Other investors in the startup include Khadim Batti, Vara Kumar Namburu and Vipsi Daver of Whatfix, Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam of Chargebee, Vinod Muthukrishnan of Cloudcherry, Vijay Rayapati of Minjar, and Kunal Shah of Cred.

The company says its platform uses a combination of automation and personalisation to help sales teams start conversations at scale. It claims to have already acquired 300 customers across the world.

The ePlane Company

The ePlane Company, an aerial mobility firm focused on urban travel, has raised $1 million (around Rs 7.3 crore) seed funding from a clutch of investors.

The round in IIT Madras-incubated The ePlane Company has been led by Speciale Invest and Indian-American entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant. Other participants in the round include Java Capital, FirstCheque.vc, and IIM-Ahmedabad’s CIIE.CO.

This development comes around three months after the company announced it had raised an undisclosed amount in a seed round led by Speciale Invest, with participation from CIIE.CO and ShareChat co-founder Farid Ahsan.

The ePlane Company was set up in 2017 by Pranjal Mehta and Satya Chakravarthy, who is a professor at IIT Madras. It is developing and building vertical-take-off-and-landing electric planes that can be used for small door-to-door commutes.

The firm will use the capital raised in this seed round to build out its engineering team and intellectual property, as well as show early product demonstrations this year.

Faclon Labs

Faclon Labs, an internet-of-things (IoT) and data management startup, has raised an undisclosed sum in a pre-Series A round of funding.

The company has raised this capital from LetsVenture, with Group Satellite managing director Sarjan Shah leading the round.

Prior to this, it raised angel funding in 2018 from Brand Capital director Vish Sathappan and Bennett, Coleman and Co Ltd response director Sameer Sainani.

Faclon Labs was set up in 2016 by Archit Naraniwal, Rishi Sharma, and Utkarsh Narain. The company says its platform helps firms make their infrastructure and assets more efficient as well as self-learning and responsive.

It will use the capital it has raised to support product development and further expand its team, as well as make customer acquisitions in markets such as Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain.

Covestro

Covestro, a multinational polymers manufacturer, has signed an agreement to sell its 51% stake in a joint venture to its partner in the unit, it said on Wednesday.

The company said the agreement to sell Pearl Covestro Polyurethane System FZCO to Pearl Industries Overseas Ltd is a part of its ongoing portfolio optimisation process.

Covestro did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

This joint venture, established in 2006, supplies polyurethane foam systems for several projects. Following the conclusion of this sale, the company will operate as Pearl Polyurethane Systems, with Covestro continuing to supply it with raw materials.