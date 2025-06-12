OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet

OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet

By TEAM VCC

  • 12 Jun 2025
Pro
OrbiMed scores high returns from four-year-old India bet
Sunny Sharma, partner and senior managing director for Asia at OrbiMed | Credit: OrbiMed

Healthcare-focused private equity firm OrbiMed has made its second monetisation move of the year from its India portfolio as it trimmed its stake in a company that it backed four years ago. OrbiMed, which made a partial exit from Mumbai-based dental products and services provider Laxmi Dental Ltd via an initial public offering in January, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Healthcare

PremjiInvest adds two more companies to portfolio

Advent International to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma

Healthcare

Advent International to invest $175 mn in Felix Pharma

Pro
Carlyle signs out of India firm in second exit move in two days

Healthcare

Carlyle signs out of India firm in second exit move in two days

PE-owned Sekhmet Pharma gets former Lupin, Shilpa Medicare exec as new CEO

Healthcare

PE-owned Sekhmet Pharma gets former Lupin, Shilpa Medicare exec as new CEO

Pro
How was Creador's exit move as India portfolio firm reviews IPO plan?

Healthcare

How was Creador's exit move as India portfolio firm reviews IPO plan?

Mapmygenome acquires Canada's Microbiome Insights

Healthcare

Mapmygenome acquires Canada's Microbiome Insights

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW