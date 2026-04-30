Oolka, Ctruh, Qubo bag early-stage cheques

Oolka’s founder & CEO, Utkrishta Kumar

An AI-agent platform, a deep tech company and a smart devices maker have raised early-stage funding in separate rounds.

Oolka, an AI agent platform for consumer finance, has secured $14 million (around Rs 133 crore) in Series A led by Accel, and participated in by existing investors Z47 and Lightspeed.

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Meesho co-founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal also participated in the round.

It will use the capital to scale up its AI engineering bench, extend its agents from credit to serving broader financial services needs of consumers, and deepen its lender partnerships.

The company was founded in 2024 by Utkrishta Kumar, formerly chief business officer at Meesho. Its AI-powered credit management platform is designed to help individuals track and manage their credit health. In September 2025, it had secured $7 million co-led by Lightspeed India Partners and Z47 along with participation from 8i Ventures and other angel investors.

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Ctruh, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company, has closed its $2.5 million (around Rs 24 crore) seed funding round co-led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) and Avinya Ventures.

India Accelerator, Founder’s Avenue, Anthill Ventures, IA, Finvolve and LVX also participated in the round, alongside individual investors Vivek Sinha, Founder of Emversity and former COO of Unacademy, and Shivakumar Ganesan, co-founder and chief executive of Exotel.

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The startup, founded by Vinay Agastya, is building the infrastructure layer for the spatial internet.

It will use the capital to accelerate research and development, advance product innovation, and support Ctruh’s international expansion plans. The company plans to establish on-ground sales operations in the United States and the United Arab Emirates in 2026.

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Qubo, a smart devices brand, has raised undisclosed capital from cricketer KL Rahul and actor Athiya Shetty.

The company, launched in 2019, is a part of the Hero Group’s technology venture Hero Electronix. It offers a wide portfolio of products across the Smart Home & Connected Auto categories including Dashcams, AI-Powered Smart Security Cameras, Smart Door Locks and Video Doorbells.

Qubo also aims to leverage the celebrity couple’s influence to strengthen its brand appeal among modern, tech-savvy customers.

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