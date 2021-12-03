Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Consumer
Consumer
By
Online grocery retailer Satvacart set to raise $50 mn after Pre-Series A round
Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Online grocery delivery firm Satvacart, which is operated by Satvacart Supermart Pvt Ltd, is in advanced stage of discussions...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT