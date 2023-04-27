OMERS chips in with over $120 mn as part of big-ticket India infra deal

Premium Ashish Goyal, executive vice president and head of Asia-Pacific, OMERS

Canadian pension fund Ontario Municipal Employees' Retirement System (OMERS) is investing a little more than $120 million as part of a larger infrastructure deal in India that also involves two of its compatriot investors. OMERS, one of at least six major Canadian alternative investment firms active in India, is putting in almost ......