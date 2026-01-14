Oleev owner Modi Naturals eyes acquisitions to strengthen consumer-foods portfolio

Premium Akshay Modi, managing director, Modi Naturals

Modi Naturals, the family-run business that has been manufacturing and selling edible oils for five decades, is now looking to acquire firms to grow its consumer-food vertical, a top executive said. The New Delhi-based company, which sells its premium olive oil and blended oils under the Oleev brand, will consider acquisitions that will ......