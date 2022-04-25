Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Ola produced over 50K electric scooters so far, says CEO Aggarwal
Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Ola | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd has manufactured more than 50,000 Ola S1 Pro scooters, servicing nearly all its orders from the...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP Swipe to close