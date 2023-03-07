Offshore investor backs Indian operator of Marriott hotels

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Chalet Hotels Ltd, a K Raheja Corp. group company that operates Marriott luxury hotels in India, has raised Rs 100 crore ($12.2 million) as part of a larger fundraising exercise to develop new properties and refurbish existing assets. Chalet Hotels is the owner, developer, and asset manager of several hotels, including ......