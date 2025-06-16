Nuvie, Pehle Jaisa get early-stage funding cheques

Credit: 123RF.com

Food and beverage startup Nuvie and fertilizer company Pehle Jaisa have secured early-stage funding in separate rounds from angel investors, venture capital firms, and startup accelerators, the companies said.

In its first external round, food and beverage startup Nuvie raised $450,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by startup accelerator PedalStart. The round also saw participation from several entrepreneurs and angel investors, including Myntra founder Mukesh Bansal, FirstClub founder Ayyappan R, Tuco Kids co-founder Chanakya Gupta, and Qlub UAE co-founder and CEO Arun Sharma.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-based startup, which was founded last year, said a substantial portion of the capital will be directed towards new product development, brand-building initiatives, and content creation efforts. It will also deploy capital to expand distribution and growth opportunities.

Nuvie was founded by Prashant Paliwal and Hem Narayan. It has presence in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Chennai. The startup makes snacks and beverages which it claims to be high-protein and fiber-rich.

Nuvie said it sells its products in over 200 gyms and quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Instamart, and BigBasket. It is now focusing on building its own website and quick-commerce channels.

Advertisement

Pehle Jaisa

Pehle Jaisa has raised $300,000 in pre-Series A funding from Pantnagar Capital and Climate Angels, as it plans to scale waste management solutions such as organic fertilizer production across Indian villages.

The company is led by Pankaj Pandey and Ehtesham Farooqui, with a founding team of Shabih Abbas, Sumit Suman, Wasim Akhtar and Mantosh Kumar. Pehle Jaisa makes fertilizers using animal waste which suit the type of crop type and regional soil requirements.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments