PAG-backed Nuvama Wealth makes acquisition to beef up advisory services

PAG-backed alternative investment firm Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd (formerly known as Edelweiss Personal Wealth) has bought majority stake in a wealthtech platform backed by VCs like Mumbai Angels Network, JITO Angel Network and early-stage investor 100X.VC. The company has acquired 74% stake in Bengaluru-based startup Pickright Technologies Ltd for an undisclosed ......