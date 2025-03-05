Nuuk, KiranaPro, Naarica, Beacon.li receive early-stage funding

Nuuk founders Shalabh Gupta (left) and Gazal Kalra

Home appliance brand Nuuk, quick-commerce platform KiranaPro, menstrual hygiene startup Naarica, and AI product assistant platform Beacon.li have secured early-stage funding, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Nuuk has raised $5 million (Rs 43.5 crore) in a Series A funding round, led by Vertex Ventures SEAI. The round also saw participation from existing investor Good Capital.

Further, angel investors such as Swiggy CEO Rohit Kapoor, former Godrej Consumer and Boat CEO Vivek Gambhir, former KPMG India CEO Richard Rekhy, former BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer, former Tinder India and South Asia general manager Taru Kapoor, and Sirona Hygiene founder Deep Bajaj also participated in the round.

Founded by Rivigo co-founder Gazal Kalra and former Noise chief growth officer Shalabh Gupta, Nuuk focuses on developing design-first, high-performance home appliances for millennials and Gen Z consumers, the company said in a statement.

The funding will help the company expand its product portfolio, which includes home environment solutions, vacuum cleaners, and meal preparation devices, while also exploring smart IoT devices and other advanced home solutions, it added.

BS Nagesh, chairman of Shoppers Stop and founder of Trust for Retailers and Retail Associates of India (TRRAIN), has invested in the quick-commerce platform’s ongoing seed round. Nagesh has come onboard as both an advisor and investor. However, the funding details remain undisclosed.

Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is also associated with the company as an investor and brand ambassador.

Currently operational in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Kerala, the company recently expanded to Hyderabad. It claims to have registered 20,000 subscribers and over 1,000 daily active users.

Founded by Deepak Ravindran and Dipankar Sarkar, KiranaPro positions itself as India’s first ONDC-integrated, AI-powered quick-commerce platform. It aimns to empower local kirana stores by offering 10-minute deliveries and flexible revenue models.

Naarica, a menstrual hygiene startup, has announced a strategic partnership with badminton player Saina Nehwal, who has joined as an investor and brand ambassador.

The company offers innovative, eco-friendly, and high-performance menstrual products for women designed to ensure comfort, convenience, and sustainability, it said in a statement. Naarica’s products are washable and reusable, making them cost-effective, reliable, and environmentally-friendly, the company said.

Beacon.li, an AI-powered assistant simplifying enterprise software support and adoption, has secured $7 million in a Series A round, led by Sorin Investments, co-founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar.

The round also saw participation from Athera Venture Partners, JAFCO Asia, existing investor Unicorn India Ventures, along with angel investors such as Capillary Technologies CEO Aneesh Reddy, Delhivery CTO Kapil Bharti and Rapido CEO Aravind Sanka.

Founded by Rakesh Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Beacon.li provides AI-powered enterprise solutions that simplify workflows, enhance user experience, and reduce support overhead. Its AI product assistant integrates seamlessly into enterprise systems, automating tasks, resolving queries, and generating documentation in real time, the company said in a statement.

