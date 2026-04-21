NudgeBee, Lawyered, 3ioNetra pocket early-stage cheques

NudgeBee founders (L to R) Shiv Pratap Singh and Rakesh Rajendran

AI operations platform NudgeBee, legal tech startup Lawyered, health QSR chain Açaí Theory, faith-tech platform 3ioNetra and water-tech startup Digital Paani have raised early-stage funding.

AI-agentic platform NudgeBee has raised $3 million (around Rs 28 crore) in a seed funding round led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from technology founders, as it looks to expand its AI-led platform for enterprise cloud operations.

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The Pune-based startup plans to use the capital to strengthen its core platform and expand its distribution.

Founded in 2024, NudgeBee focuses on helping cloud, SRE and FinOps teams reduce manual workloads and improve responsiveness by using AI agents.

The company said it is already working with enterprises such as Rackspace and aims to address growing complexity in multicloud environments.

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Lawyered has raised $2.5 million (around Rs 23 crore) in a pre-Series A round co-led by Rainmatter and Turbostart, with existing investor Finvolve participating in a follow-on investment.

The firm said that funding comes as the company scales up its legal infrastructure platform for mobility, which currently covers over 2 million vehicles and works with more than 800 businesses across India.

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The company claims that its platforms, including LOTS247 and ChallanPay, have handled over 200,000 legal cases, helping users avoid penalties and downtime. It helps with legal compliance in everyday mobility operations.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen technology infrastructure, expand AI-led capabilities and drive user growth.

Açaí Theory

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Bengaluru-based health-focused quick service restaurant (QSR) chain Açaí Theory has raised Rs 4 crore ($430,000) in a pre-seed funding round led by All In Capital, with participation from TDV Partners and a group of angel investors.

The firm plans to use the funds to expand its footprint, strengthen its supply chain and invest in technology.

Founded in 2025, the startup is building an açaí-led healthy indulgence brand with an assembly-only model that avoids live cooking, enabling faster service and consistency across outlets.

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It currently operates a flagship store in Bengaluru and plans to scale to eight to 10 outlets in the city, while setting up a central kitchen and deploying AI-led tools to improve efficiency.

Innovations Venture Studio has taken a strategic stake in 3ioNetra, marking a venture-building partnership aimed at developing a digital infrastructure layer for India’s growing faith economy.

The partnership will focus on scaling up 3ioNetra’s platform, which targets the digitisation of temples and spiritual ecosystems across the country.

3ioNetra is building what it calls a “Dharma Stack.” The platform combines infrastructure, identity and AI-driven intelligence to support temple operations, payments and personalised spiritual services.

AWE Funds has invested an undisclosed amount in water-tech startup Digital Paani, as it looks to back scalable solutions addressing water management challenges across cities and industries.

The investment will be used to strengthen Digital Paani’s technology platform and expand its presence across utilities, municipalities and enterprise clients.

Founded to tackle growing water stress, Digital Paani aims to help unlock additional supply by improving wastewater reuse and optimising underutilised infrastructure.

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