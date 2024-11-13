NTPC Green sets price band for $1.2 bn IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

NTPC Green sets price band for $1.2 bn IPO

By Reuters

  • 13 Nov 2024
NTPC Green sets price band for $1.2 bn IPO
Credit: NTPC/LinkedIn

India's NTPC Green Energy has set a price band of 102 rupees to 108 rupees per share for its 100 billion rupees ($1.19 billion) IPO, which is set to be the country's third-largest this year, a newspaper advertisement
showed on Wednesday. The renewable energy company's IPO will open for bids on Nov. 19 and close on Nov. 22. Large "anchor" investors will bid on Nov. 18.

The IPO by the unit of state-owned power company NTPC comes as India bets big on renewable power and is ramping up capacity as it scrambles to achieve its 2030 clean energy target after falling short of a much-publicised 2022 target.

India's IPO market is booming, but recent large IPOs -- including from Hyundai Motor India and Swiggy , the two biggest this year -- have had a tepid response from investors amid a slide in the stock market.

Advertisement

The blue-chip Nifty 50 index has fallen 9% from its record high on Sept. 27 as marquee companies logged their worst quarter in over four years, in terms of market expectations, and as foreign investors pulled out funds.

NTPC Green is selling new shares worth 100 billion rupees in the IPO. But parent NTPC is not selling any stake, its draft papers showed.

The company plans to use proceeds from the IPO to invest in its unit NTPC Renewable Energy to repay debt.

Advertisement
NTPC Green EnergyNTPCIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Bottomline: How CleanMax fared in first year under Brookfield's control

Infrastructure

Bottomline: How CleanMax fared in first year under Brookfield's control

NTPC Green sets price band for $1.2 bn IPO

Infrastructure

NTPC Green sets price band for $1.2 bn IPO

Mubadala prepares for sale of Brazil iron-ore mines

Infrastructure

Mubadala prepares for sale of Brazil iron-ore mines

Premium
After Ivanhoe, Bain Capital clocks out from India JV for warehousing bets

Infrastructure

After Ivanhoe, Bain Capital clocks out from India JV for warehousing bets

Premium
Table Space backer Alta Capital adds two assets to warehousing portfolio

Infrastructure

Table Space backer Alta Capital adds two assets to warehousing portfolio

Premium
How Singapore's Keppel plans to expand India commercial realty play

Infrastructure

How Singapore's Keppel plans to expand India commercial realty play

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW