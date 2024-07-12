NSE gets another private equity backer as valuation hits new high

Pro The NSE building in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters

National Stock Exchange (NSE), the largest stock exchange in India that counts a string of private equity style investors among its shareholders including ChrysCapital, PremjiInvest, TA Associates and Temasek, besides banks and other financial institutions and many individual investors, has seen another private equity investor join its cap table via ......