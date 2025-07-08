Novo Holdings weighs second India hospital deal

Premium Karthik Narayanaswamy, partner and India head, Novo Holdings

Danish investor Novo Holdings, the controlling shareholder of drugmaker Novo Nordisk, is evaluating buying a stake in an Indian multi-speciality hospital chain that is backed by a mid-market private equity firm, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Novo Holdings, which has invested in at least three Indian companies over ......