Norwest, TPG leading over $100 mn BFSI sector bet; rope in co-investors

Pro A screen announces the listing of TPG at the Nasdaq Market site in Times Square, New York City, Jan. 13, 2022. | Credit: Reuters/Brendan McDermid

American venture capital and growth equity investor Norwest Venture Partners and private equity firm TPG Growth are leading an investment of more than $100 million in an Indian financial services company and have also roped in a bunch of co-investors to join the round, VCCircle has gathered. The two firms are now topping up their ......