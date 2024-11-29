Norwest-backed Regency Hospitals weighs relisting on stock exchange

Premium Atul Kapoor, Founder & MD, Regency Healthcare

Uttar Pradesh-based Regency Hospitals Ltd, backed by multi-stage investment firm Norwest Venture Partners, is considering a relisting on stock exchanges by the end of 2025. The multi-specialty hospital group, which delisted from the stock exchanges in 2015, is targeting an initial public offering (IPO) that could raise about $100 million (Rs 840 crore), valuing ......