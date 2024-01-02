No respite for Byju's as startup sees another top-level management exit

Premium
The year 2024 may start on a bitter note for edtech unicorn Byju’s, with another top-level exit after multiple resignations last year. The company has been embroiled in a slew of issues lately including auditor, board member resignations; alleged governance lapses; regulatory compliance; investor pull-outs and valuation markdowns. Now, Roshan Thomas has ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.