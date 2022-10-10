Nona Lifestyle, Wildermart raise early funding, Anil Kumble invests in Onsurity

Business-to-business (B2B) textile supplier Nona Lifestyle, on Monday raised $1.4 million from LC Nueva and other high net-worth individuals (HNIs) in a pre Series-A funding round, the brand said.

The textile startup looks to use these funds to develop its back-end technology and manage its marketplace platform.

The uniform and safety wear brand looks to include sale of raw materials and trims to its smart Free on Board (FOB) in its portfolio.

“With this investment, our major focus will be to incorporate technological advancements. This way, the delivery turnaround time and quality of products will improve, and we will be able to scale our business by serving a huge customer base globally,” said Ankita Rajput, one of the brand’s co-founders.

Founded in 2016 by Rajput and Hari Mishra, the B2B player currently operates in Gurugram and Bengaluru in the domestic market, and Dubai in the international market. It looks to expand its footprint in other domestic including Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, among others, and to the Europe region to push its global presence.

Nona Lifestyle claims to have delivered over 5 million merchandise units to over 100 clients with 250+ manufacturers.

Wildermart

Bengaluru-based grocery startup Wildermart on Monday raised $32,000 in a seed funding round from a bunch of angel investors including Sairee Chahal, Anand Rangaswamy, Sreenivasan Ramki, Sandeep Komaravelly, Anuroop Krishnan, among others.

The omnichannel grocery startup plans to utilize these funds to accelerate customer acquisition and retention, brand building and talent hiring.

“As a brand, we talk about slowing down, but we need to do that fast coz the health of the people and the planet is deteriorating every passing minute. So, the investment cycle is required for us to take this message out there faster. We have spent the last 11 months in studying the market and understanding that there is a strong market fit for our offering. This angel funding is going to help us find the right customers and make them our early adopters. That will then snowball!” said Shweta Thakur, founder and chief executive officer at Wildermart.

Founded in 2021 by Thakur and Swaroop Mohan, the Bengaluru-based grocery offers over 1,500 products across 30 or more categories. The startup’s unique selling point is its use of sustainable methods for its operations, including its offerings which largely are organic, vegan and natural, delivered in electric vehicles, Wildermart claims.

The startup provides same day delivery, and locally-sources its products. It also claims to have a repeat consumer rate of 35%.

Onsurity

Healthtech startup Onsurity onboarded former cricketer Anil Kumble as a strategic adviser and investor, it said in a release. The details of his investment, however, remain undisclosed.

Some of its key investors include Quona Capital, which invested about Rs 118.6 crore in the startup, in August last year. Other investors include Nexus Venture Partners, Whiteboard Capital, among others.

Onsurity offers monthly subscription-based employee health benefits options to regular and gig workers in SMEs operating in sports, environment, forest, technology and allied sectors.

Founded in 2020 Yogesh Agarwal and Kulin Shah, the healthtech startup is aimed at creating affordability and accessibility in the health and wellness space. It currently covers about 300,000 employed in over 2,500 companies including Visa, BSE, Jupiter Money, Terrapay, among others.

The Bengaluru-based startup’s healthcare membership starts at Rs 145/month that includes benefits like preventive care, mental wellness, online medicine delivery and free fitness, health and accidental insurance.

