Nomura taps ex-Deutsche banker as coverage head of wealth arm

By Reuters

  • 13 Oct 2023
Anurag Mahesh | Credit: LinkedIn

Japanese investment bank Nomura Holdings on Friday named Anurag Mahesh, formerly with Deutsche Bank, as coverage head of its international wealth management business for Southeast Asia, global South Asia, and the Middle East.

Mahesh, who has three decades of wealth management and investment product experience, will start in the newly-created role later this year, subject to regulatory clearance, Nomura said in a statement.

Mahesh, who was most recently vice-chairman of wealth management in Asia Pacific for Deutsche Bank, will be based in Singapore and report to Ravi Raju, Nomura's head of international wealth management, the bank added.

"We have made tremendous progress over the past three years in building our wealth management platform, more than doubling assets under management," Raju said in the statement.

Nomura said that it hired 23 new private bankers so far this year, including four managing directors. A total of around 70 private bankers have joined over the past three years, it added.

Nomura HoldingsDeutsche BankAnurag Mahesh

