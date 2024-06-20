Nisus Finance strikes fresh bet from first stressed assets fund

Premium Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based real estate investor Nisus Finance, which is currently deploying capital from its Rs 700 crore-sized maiden stressed assets fund, RESO-I, has struck yet another bet in an affordable housing project being developed by a Gujarat-based group. The investor, which recently co-invested in a Hyderabad project and a Noida project, has ......