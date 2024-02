Nikhil Vora's Sixth Sense strikes gold from same company twice

Premium Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense Ventures

Nikhil Vora-led Sixth Sense Ventures, which generated one of the highest returns on an Indian investment by a venture capital firm as it fully cashed out of a consumer-focussed company four years ago only to re-enter the company, has again spun a multi-bagger from the company. Sixth Sense has sold nearly ......