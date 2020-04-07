Nifty, Sensex rise on hopes of virus spread peaking in global hot spots

Indian shares rose on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets, on hopes of the coronavirus spread having peaked in key global centres.

The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 4.43% to 8,441.55 by 0345 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 4.54% at 28,844.40.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose almost 1%, after places that took the worst hit from the virus saw an easing in fresh cases and deaths.

Authorities in Italy and Spain were looking to ease lockdowns after steady falls in coronavirus-related fatality rates.

Meanwhile, India lifted export restrictions on 24 drugs, which were imposed last month due to the virus. The Nifty pharma index was up 4.59% in early trading following the news.