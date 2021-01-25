Nifty, Sensex end lower as Reliance drags, investors book profits

Indian shares ended a volatile session lower on Monday, as investors booked profits ahead of a market holiday and shares of Reliance Industries weighed on the main indexes after the conglomerate reported a decline in quarterly revenue at its oil-to-chemicals division.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.93% to 14,238.9 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 1.09% weaker at 48,347.59.

"When you have such a bull market there are days when you see such profit booking... people want to lighten their position before tomorrow's holiday and the budget," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities in New Delhi.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries was the top drag on the indexes, ending the day 5.3% lower after reporting a near 30% decline in revenue at its oil-to-chemical business for the December quarter.

Shares of pharmaceutical companies were up after the government on Friday gave its nod to make 3 antibiotic products under a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

The Nifty Pharma index ended the day 1.7% higher, led by gains in Aurobindo Pharma and Cipla, whose shares closed 8.1% and 3.5% higher.