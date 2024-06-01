NewsReach Launches "Crafting Bharat – A Startup Guide: Podcast Series," Powered by AWS

The startup ecosystem of India is expanding rapidly, emerging as a vibrant startup ecosystem at global level. The podcast gives insights about the startup ecosystem of India. The “Crafting Bharat – A Startup Guide”, an initiative by NewsReach, powered by AWS, in association with VCCircle and production partner HT Smartcast.

Each episode of the show will expose the listeners to the entrepreneurial journey from ground up of incredible founders in conversation with the host. The podcast series is hosted by Gautam Srinivasan, famed for hosting a diverse range of TV and digital programs, currently consulting editor at CNBC (India), CNN-News18, Mint, HT Media, Forbes India, and The Economic Times.

The episode will have three segments. The first segment of the episode named ‘The Incubator’, which talks about about the entrepreneur, their start-up journey along with their inspiration to start, insights about the sector in which they are building and challenges they faced while scaling the business. The second segment of the episode named ‘The Accelerator’, which will be a rapid fire with the speaker, talking about building the product, funding, strategies and managing teams. The final segment of the episode, titled ‘The Advisor,’ will feature a recommendation round with questions from our partners, including angel investors Sharan Aggarwal, Ajeet Khurana, Hiren Shah, Arjun Nijhwan, Kunal Arora, and Ashish Vaid. Additionally, institutions such as JITO Angel Network, FAAD Network, ShuruUp Ventures, Hem Angels, Antrapreneur – The Business Incubator, HT Media Ventures, and Zee Growth Capital will participate. The questions will cover topics ranging from scaling up and funding to industry trends.

“Getting a mentor to guide you through your startup journey can be difficult, especially for first time entrepreneurs.” said Darshan Shah, CEO of NewsReach. “ The podcast series is an initiative to examine entrepreneurship and start-up culture in India, which will inspire budding entrepreneurs. This podcast is going to be the 2nd vertical for NewsReach towards growth and IP building. I am thankful to AWS for constant support and trust.”

"AWS supports over 280,000 startups worldwide, aiding them in launching, building, and succeeding. We are thrilled to highlight the success stories of these startups and the pivotal role AWS has played in their journeys through Crafting Bharat. In collaboration with News Reach, this podcast series aims to inspire and educate aspiring founders," said Karthik Sathuragiri, Head of Marketing at AWS India.

Guest 1 with Vinayak Bhavnani, CTO & Co-Founder of Chalo. Chalo is India’s #1 bus transport technology company.

Guest 2 with Rishabh Sood, CTO & Co-Founder of BluSmart. BluSmart is South Asia’s largest electric, full-stack, vertically integrated eMobility ride-hailing service and EV Charging Infrastructure network.

Guest 3 with Sanket Shah, CEO of InVideo. InVideo helps to turn any idea into an attention-grabbing video instantly though AI.

Guest 4 with Chirag Taneja, CEO & Co-Founder of GoKwik. GoKwik, a data and technology-driven enabler, develops a full-stack solution suite for eCommerce and D2C brands.

Guest 5 with Shubhi Agarwal, COO & Co-Founder of Locobuzz. Locobuzz provides an integrated marketing & Customer Experience platform built on convergence of AI, Analytics & Big Data.

Guest 6 with Rajat Deshpande, CEO & Co-Founder of FinBox. FinBox is a fintech company specializing in digital lending and credit infrastructure for modern enterprises.

Guest 7 with Sravanth Aluru, CEO & Co-Founder of Avataar. Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery.

Guest 8 with Tejas Rathod, COO & Co-Founder of Mobavenue. Mobavenue is a Growth & Tech platform dedicated to empowering Brands, Agencies, and Publishers with MadTech (MarTech & AdTech) solutions.

Guest 9 with Aditya Sharma, Co-Founder & Director of The Souled Store. The Souled Store is a friendly neighborhood store, helping you express yourself with cool and quirky merchandise.

Guest 10 with Dale Vaz, CEO & Founder of Aaritya. Aaritya is not just building another trading platform; they're building a personal trading advantage platform.

Guest 11 with Krishnan Vishwanathan, CEO & Founder of Kissht. Kissht is a financial technology platform that enables instant, seamless credit for consumers to make purchases at digital points of sale.

Guest 12 with Kumara Raghavan, India Head, Startup Sales at AWS. Amazon Web Services provides a highly reliable, scalable, low-cost infrastructure platform in the cloud that powers hundreds of thousands of businesses in 190 countries around the world.

First episode goes live on 8th June. Stay tuned to the Crafting Bharat Podcast Series as we bring you these inspirational entrepreneurs for insightful and candid discussions with Gautam Srinivasan.

