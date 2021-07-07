Neverinstall, Pocketly, Earth Rhythm, BLive raise funding

Cloud platform Neverinstall said it has received around $375,000 in seed funding led by deep-tech venture capitalist Speciale Invest.

The company said it will use the funding received to build an engineering team to develop its platform.

“We aspire to offer an innovative and advanced cloud platform for our customers that offers cost-effective and efficient solutions,” Ram Pasala, co-founder of Neverinstall, said.

Speciale Invest is a seed-stage venture capital firm that was founded in 2017 by Vishesh Rajaram and Arjun Rao.

Pocketly

Microlending platform Pocketly has raised an undisclosed amount of funding led by marquee angels.

Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe; Jaimin Bhatt, CFO of Kotak Bank; and Siddharth Somaiya, founder of Organic Riot, pooled in cash in this round.

Other investors were micro VCs such as Prophetic Ventures, Dholakiya Ventures, RIIDL, and Scale VC.

“This funding will fuel our mission of providing credit to the deserving young market of India, which cannot access credit through existing traditional financial institutes,” Aarav Bhatia, co-founder of Pocketly, said.

Earth Rhythm

Beauty personal care brand Earth Rhythm has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Anicut Angel Fund, the equity arm of Anicut Capital.

The seed funding will help it to strengthen its research and development work, expand its team, product development, clinical trials and marketing, the Gurugram-based company said.

Founded in 2019 by former banker Harini Sivakumar, Earth Rhythm offers products in skincare, haircare, body & bath, and makeup categories.

BLive

BLive, an electric vehicle platform has raised $100,000 as part of follow-on capital of pre-Series A round from ah! Ventures Angel Platform and Marwari Angels.

The Goa-based company had raised funds, led by DNA Networks and other angel platforms, earlier this year.

The investment marks ah! Ventures’ 78th investment taking its total investment portfolio to Rs 211 crore. It plans to do 50 more investments in 2021 totalling more than Rs 150 crore.

Founded in 2018 by Samarth Kholkar and Sandeep Mukherjee, BLive offers experiential, guided tours on electric bikes, aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in India.