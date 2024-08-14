Neo Asset forays into performing credit with new fund, marks first close

Premium (From Left) Puneet Jain, co-founder and CIO, Neo Asset Management; Ashutosh Ojha, MD

Mumbai-based Neo Asset and Wealth Management, the asset management arm of Neo Group, which onboarded Japanese banking major MUFG this week, has entered the performing credit market as it expands its footprint in the private credit space, and has marked its first funding milestone, two top executives told VCCircle. The fund ......